Filipino Visa Applications Surge by 48% in 2023: A Post-Pandemic Travel Boom

The year 2023 marked an impressive rise in visa applications from the Philippines, with numbers soaring by 48% in comparison to 2022 and surpassing the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by a robust 35%. This surge in applications, as disclosed by VFS Global, the world's largest visa outsourcing and technology firm, indicates a vigorous recovery and a burgeoning interest in international travel among Filipinos in the post-pandemic era.

Most Sought-After Destinations

The most sought-after destinations among Filipino visa applicants include countries like Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland. This preference reflects a diverse range of geographic and cultural interests, underscoring the globe-trotting spirit of the Filipino populace.

Rising Popularity of Personalized Services

Interestingly, VFS Global noted a marked rise in the popularity of contactless and personalized services such as Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) and Premium Lounge. The VAYD service, which facilitates the entire visa application process from the comfort of one's home, saw its bookings double in comparison to 2019. This surge mirrors a post-pandemic preference for health and convenience in travel-related procedures. The Premium Lounge, on the other hand, offers end-to-end personalized assistance in a relaxed, dedicated in-house facility.

Future Outlook

The uptick in visa applications is projected to continue into 2024 as per Kaushik Ghosh, the head of VFS Global's Australasia Division. To further streamline the application process for eager travelers, VFS Global, in conjunction with the Embassy of Italy in Manila, opened four new state-of-the-art visa application centers across the Philippines in December.