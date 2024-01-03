en English
Europe

EU’s Pursuit of Strategic Autonomy Amid Geopolitical Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
The European Union (EU) is pushing forward with its pursuit of strategic autonomy, a concept that emerged in the bloc’s defense discourse in 2013 and later found its way into the 2016 European Union Global Strategy. The drive towards autonomy is aimed at reducing the EU’s vulnerability to geopolitical and economic challenges. French President Emmanuel Macron, a key advocate for this approach, has been vocal about Europe’s need to lessen its reliance on the United States, particularly in the face of potential conflicts over Taiwan.

EU’s Journey Towards Strategic Autonomy

The idea of strategic autonomy has found resonance among EU leaders, including European Council President Charles Michel. The recent informal meeting of EU leaders in Granada, Spain, was centred around this concept, with discussions focused on ways to bolster the EU’s competitiveness and resilience. The urgency for this strategic shift was underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which highlighted the risks of overdependence.

Plans for Autonomy and Skepticism

As part of its strategic autonomy plan, the EU is looking at increasing internal production capacity, regulating foreign ownership in specific sectors, and formulating contingency plans for conceivable shortages. Despite the aim to rebalance economic ties with China, there is an understanding of the importance of China as a trading partner and the impracticality of total decoupling. The bloc has made headway on this front, including the provisional European Chips Act to boost the EU’s market share in semiconductors and the Critical Raw Materials Act to compete in clean tech products.

Challenges and The Road Ahead

However, experts are voicing skepticism about the EU’s ability to achieve full strategic autonomy. Concerns have been raised particularly about the bloc’s capabilities in defense, artificial intelligence, and internet search engines. Observers also note the weakening of the Franco-German axis, which has historically been a driving force in EU integration. As the EU strives towards strategic autonomy, the journey ahead promises to be a challenging one, filled with complex negotiations and potential roadblocks. However, the direction appears to be set and the wheels in motion.

Europe International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

