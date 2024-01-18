European Union Prepares for Expansion: Strategic Reforms in Anticipation of New Members

In a bid to accommodate an anticipated expansion, the European Union (EU) is strategizing on reforms that will smooth the integration of new member states. European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the EU’s commitment to expand its current 27 member countries to potentially over 30. With the United Kingdom’s departure, the EU is engaged in discussions with nine nations – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine – about possible membership.

Blueprint for Reforms

The European Commission is drafting a blueprint for reform within the bloc as it prepares to welcome additional member countries, including Ukraine. These nations are at varying stages of the enlargement process. The Commission aims to share its ideas with the European Parliament and the Council, ahead of a leaders’ discussion spearheaded by the Belgian presidency.

However, the process is not without its hurdles. The European Parliament has been advocating for extensive treaty changes, but the decision ultimately rests with the EU Council. The potential incorporation of new members, especially those with economic disparities like Ukraine, Moldova, and the Balkans, requires a careful reassessment of the EU’s current rules.

Economic Considerations

The economic implications of the EU’s expansion cannot be overlooked. Accepting new members could lead to improved monetary stability, increased capital inflows, and deeper capital markets for candidate countries. Historical data reveals promising trends, such as a threefold increase in trade between old and new member states and a 4% annual growth of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries during the accession process.

Yet, it is crucial to examine how enlargement aligns with the EU’s trade and growth strategy. Structural reforms will be vital to ensure a well-functioning Union that can accommodate the economic realities of potential new members.

Reforming the EU’s Institutional Structure

As part of its preparation for potential new members, the European Commission is planning institutional reforms. The aim is to simplify the voting system and enhance decision-making efficiency. Proposals include reforming the Treaties through a Convention and using the ordinary procedure of Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union.

The reform process has been influenced by the Conference on the Future of Europe and the possibility of using passerelle clauses to transition to qualified majority voting in certain policy areas. As the EU gears up for this significant expansion, the focus remains on creating a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient Union.