en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

European Union Prepares for Expansion: Strategic Reforms in Anticipation of New Members

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
European Union Prepares for Expansion: Strategic Reforms in Anticipation of New Members

In a bid to accommodate an anticipated expansion, the European Union (EU) is strategizing on reforms that will smooth the integration of new member states. European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the EU’s commitment to expand its current 27 member countries to potentially over 30. With the United Kingdom’s departure, the EU is engaged in discussions with nine nations – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine – about possible membership.

Blueprint for Reforms

The European Commission is drafting a blueprint for reform within the bloc as it prepares to welcome additional member countries, including Ukraine. These nations are at varying stages of the enlargement process. The Commission aims to share its ideas with the European Parliament and the Council, ahead of a leaders’ discussion spearheaded by the Belgian presidency.

However, the process is not without its hurdles. The European Parliament has been advocating for extensive treaty changes, but the decision ultimately rests with the EU Council. The potential incorporation of new members, especially those with economic disparities like Ukraine, Moldova, and the Balkans, requires a careful reassessment of the EU’s current rules.

Economic Considerations

The economic implications of the EU’s expansion cannot be overlooked. Accepting new members could lead to improved monetary stability, increased capital inflows, and deeper capital markets for candidate countries. Historical data reveals promising trends, such as a threefold increase in trade between old and new member states and a 4% annual growth of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries during the accession process.

Yet, it is crucial to examine how enlargement aligns with the EU’s trade and growth strategy. Structural reforms will be vital to ensure a well-functioning Union that can accommodate the economic realities of potential new members.

Reforming the EU’s Institutional Structure

As part of its preparation for potential new members, the European Commission is planning institutional reforms. The aim is to simplify the voting system and enhance decision-making efficiency. Proposals include reforming the Treaties through a Convention and using the ordinary procedure of Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union.

The reform process has been influenced by the Conference on the Future of Europe and the possibility of using passerelle clauses to transition to qualified majority voting in certain policy areas. As the EU gears up for this significant expansion, the focus remains on creating a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient Union.

0
Europe International Relations
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
11 mins ago
Mark Rutte's Visit to Srebrenica: A Journey of Remembrance and Political Undertones
In an emotionally charged visit, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte journeyed to Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, to honor the victims of the 1995 genocide, Europe’s only recognized genocide since the Holocaust. The visit comes against the backdrop of a fraught history between the Netherlands and the memory of the massacre, perpetrated by Bosnian Serb forces, which
Mark Rutte's Visit to Srebrenica: A Journey of Remembrance and Political Undertones
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Advocate for Palestinian State amid Escalating Gaza Conflict
38 mins ago
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Advocate for Palestinian State amid Escalating Gaza Conflict
How Low Productivity Growth is Impacting UK Cities: A Report
38 mins ago
How Low Productivity Growth is Impacting UK Cities: A Report
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Honors Srebrenica Genocide Victims Amidst Bosnia's EU Accession Talks
11 mins ago
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Honors Srebrenica Genocide Victims Amidst Bosnia's EU Accession Talks
Dublin Airport Grapples with Storm Isha: 102 Flights Cancelled
26 mins ago
Dublin Airport Grapples with Storm Isha: 102 Flights Cancelled
3D Printed Ice Crystals: A Leap Forward in Weather Forecasting
37 mins ago
3D Printed Ice Crystals: A Leap Forward in Weather Forecasting
Latest Headlines
World News
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
14 seconds
Gilead Sciences' Stock Plummets After Disappointing Trodelvy Trial Results
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
38 seconds
Political Donations and Controversy: Juan Sabater's Role in Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
40 seconds
Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Legal Battles, Election Security, and Voter Rights Ahead of 2024
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
2 mins
PDP Lawmakers in Plateau State Prepare for Legislative Resumption after Supreme Court Ruling
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
2 mins
Record-Breaking Sale of Arthur Wharton Football Card at UK Auction
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
2 mins
Historic Triumph: Tajikistan's Debutant Football Team Advances in Asian Cup
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
3 mins
Bill Weld Reflects on Past Presidential Run and Current Political Landscape
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
3 mins
Tight Race for Finland's Presidency: An Unpredictable Electoral Outcome Looms
Wall Street's Trump Dilemma: To Speak or Not To Speak
4 mins
Wall Street's Trump Dilemma: To Speak or Not To Speak
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
40 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
1 hour
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
1 hour
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app