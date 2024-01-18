EU Adopts Revised Central Asia Strategy, Emphasizes Regional Cooperation and Human Rights

In a significant development, the European Parliament has adopted a revised Central Asia strategy, emphasizing regional cooperation, sustainable development, and human rights. This strategy, revamped in 2019 in response to geopolitical challenges such as the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is designed to fortify the EU’s relationships with Central Asian nations. A key component of this strategy is the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) signed with Kazakhstan, a key ally in diversifying energy resources and enhancing connectivity.

Deepening Relations

High-level meetings and visits, including one by Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas to Kazakhstan, underscore the deepening relationship. Schinas, during his visit, emphasized the EU’s commitment to human rights, commending Turkmenistan’s participation in the Annual Human Rights Dialogue. The EU views the conflict in Ukraine as a chance to foster closer ties with Central Asia and prevent the region from being used to circumvent sanctions on Russia.

Joint Roadmap for Strengthening Ties

In an effort to bolster this relationship, a Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties was adopted, and the first EU-Central Asia summit is expected later this year. The EU is concentrating on regional cooperation in trade, energy, and transport to unlock Central Asia’s potential. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is receiving particular attention as an alternative to Russian transit routes.

Investment in Infrastructure and Sustainable Development

The report calls for investment in infrastructure development by the European Investment Bank. Also, the EU and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen. The European Commission is inviting high-level representatives from Central Asian countries, EU Member States, and partner countries along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor to the Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity. This forum aims to coordinate investments to make the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, smart, and fast route linking Europe and Central Asia.

Democracy and Human Rights

Democracy and human rights remain at the core of the EU’s strategy, with the report urging Kazakhstan to continue its reforms and investigate the January 2022 events transparently. The EU is keen on promoting resilience, prosperity, and regional cooperation in the region. This strategy aims to provide a comprehensive response to the geopolitical changes affecting the region.