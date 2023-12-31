en English
International Relations

Escalating Conflict: Israel’s Intensified Military Operations Spark Global Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
In recent weeks, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in territories it controls, triggering widespread concerns among the global community. The reasons behind these operations remain nebulous, tied vaguely to the ongoing regional conflict which has seen sporadic escalations of violence. Reports of casualties and infrastructural damage have emerged, painting a grim picture of the situation on the ground. The international community’s response has varied considerably, with some condemning the Israeli actions, while others have endorsed Israel’s right to self-defense. The atmosphere in the region remains volatile with fears of further destabilization and human suffering.

Massive Military Operations and Civilian Impact

Since October 7, Israel has mobilized approximately 360,000 reservists for its military operations, many of whom have families to support. The ongoing conflict has forced partners of many reservists to quit their jobs due to a shortage of helping hands at home. The Israeli government has allocated funds to aid those in need, but as the war rages on, financial stability remains a question mark for these families.

Emergency Weapon Sales and International Criticism

Adding fuel to the fire, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved an emergency weapons sale to Israel, marking the second such instance within a month. The $147.5 million sale includes equipment essential for the operation of the 155 mm shells already purchased by Israel. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine has publicly critiqued this decision, demanding an explanation for the underpinning rationale. Amid concerns over civilian casualties, the State Department highlighted the importance of minimizing these, while reiterating the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.

Escalation of Regional Conflict

The conflict saw a significant escalation on October 7 when Hamas fighters launched an attack and rocket fire in southern Israel, catching the Israeli military off guard. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the continuation of military operations against Hamas, leading to a death toll of nearly 21,700 in Gaza. The humanitarian conditions in Gaza have significantly worsened, with displaced Palestinians grappling with overcrowded living conditions, steep food prices, and inadequate sanitation.

International Maritime Mission and Impact on Commerce

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been persistently attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, prompting the launch of the international maritime mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian. Despite the Houthis’ threats against Israel-linked ships, 1,200 merchant ships have passed through the region without any attacks since the operation’s announcement. However, the threat has forced shipping companies to reroute their vessels around Africa, bypassing the Red Sea. This ongoing situation has brought about severe implications for families seeking shelter in makeshift tent camps in Rafah.

Last Stretch of Israel’s Military Operations

Currently, Israeli forces are conducting extensive offensives in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas strongholds. The IDF has been showcasing Hamas’s military infrastructure, built beneath civilian areas, to journalists to highlight the enemy’s tactics. These operations, acknowledged as the last in the war, have converged on Gaza city and Khan Younis, marking a pivotal moment in this protracted conflict.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

