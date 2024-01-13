en English
International Relations

Escalating Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Raises Global Concern

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Raises Global Concern

Conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea area, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, is intensifying, with potentially significant implications for regional stability, international trade, and safe navigation. The Red Sea, a strategic waterway that links the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal, is now a theatre of escalating geopolitical tensions.

Escalation of Tensions

The U.S. and U.K. initiated attacks on Yemen, further exacerbating tensions in the Middle East. Simultaneously, the threat to shipping in the Red Sea has been linked to the ongoing war in Gaza. In response to this escalation, PAX, an international peace organization, urged the Dutch government to commit to de-escalation, starting with a ceasefire in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called upon nations to prevent the situation in the Red Sea from worsening, where Houthi rebels in Yemen have been assaulting commercial vessels. The UN Security Council convened in New York to discuss the crisis, just days after passing a resolution demanding an end to the Houthi attacks. Guterres highlighted the need to avoid actions that could further deteriorate the situation in Yemen itself and stressed the importance of peace efforts.

Reactions and Counter-Actions

In retaliation to dozens of Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the U.S. and U.K. launched airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This action, coupled with the growing U.S. military involvement, has raised fears that tensions heightened by the Israel-Hamas war could culminate in a larger regional conflict.

The Houthis, a political and military organization that gained international attention in 2014 after overthrowing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, claimed their attacks were in response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza. To protect ships traversing the Red Sea, the U.S. deployed a multinational maritime security force.

Impact of the Strikes

The U.S. and U.K. conducted strikes against targets in Yemen utilized by Houthi rebels to antagonize the global shipping industry in the Red Sea. These strikes were in response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and their ongoing conflict with Israel over Gaza. The strikes targeted Houthi weapons depots, drone and missile launch sites, and radar outposts.

The strikes received coordination from the US’s allies, including the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. While the US Department of Defense has not yet released information on casualties, the Houthis claim that five of their troops were killed and six others wounded. The strikes, although unlikely to result in a full-scale war with the Houthis or their sponsors in Iran, have elevated the Houthis on the global stage, bestowing upon them a previously absent legitimacy and prestige.

Following the strikes, the US and Britain warned of further action if the attacks persist, intensifying concerns about a broadening regional conflict. The Red Sea crisis is symptomatic of the violent regional fallout from Israel’s war with Hamas, an Iran-backed Islamist group in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. As a result, at least nine oil tankers have halted or diverted from the Red Sea, according to commercial ship tracking data.

International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

