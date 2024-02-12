Empowering the Next Generation: Good COP Bad COP MUN Conference Fosters Climate Change Negotiations

February 2 marked a significant day in the world of climate change negotiations, as Engage with China, a British educational charity, hosted its third Model United Nations (MUN) Conference, titled 'Good COP Bad COP'. The event brought together over 200 student negotiators from 23 schools across the globe, all eager to engage in discussions centered around climate change and the Conference of the Parties (COP).

A Melting Pot of Ideas and Cultures

The MUN Conference provided students with a unique opportunity to interact with peers from diverse backgrounds and cultures, fostering an environment of collaboration and learning. By simulating the complex negotiations that take place at COP, participants honed their negotiation skills, learned about consensus building, and gained a deeper understanding of the challenges associated with addressing climate change.

Tackling Pressing Environmental Issues

Throughout the conference, students delved into various environmental issues, such as single-use plastics, fast fashion, and food waste. These topics, though seemingly unrelated, all contribute to the growing problem of climate change. By discussing and debating potential solutions, the young negotiators demonstrated their commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

Inspiring Speakers and Insights

The event featured insightful presentations from representatives of Vestas, a leading wind turbine manufacturer, and Eco-Age, an agency dedicated to working towards a post-plastic system. These speakers shared their experiences and insights, offering students valuable perspectives on the role of business in addressing climate change and the importance of sustainable practices.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, events like 'Good COP Bad COP' serve as a reminder of the importance of collaboration, communication, and education. By engaging students in discussions about climate change and teaching them the necessary skills to negotiate and build consensus, we can empower the next generation of leaders to take on the daunting task of creating a more sustainable future.

