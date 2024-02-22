Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský Arrives in India

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský of the Czech Republic commenced his diplomatic mission today, embarking on a significant tour encompassing India, Australia, and Japan. The tour, slated to run from February 22nd to March 3rd, underscores the Czech Republic's commitment to bolstering international relations and addressing pressing global security concerns.

Key Agenda: Security and Economic Cooperation

In all three nations, discussions will center prominently on security matters. Minister Lipavský aims to engage in dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering stability on the global stage.

India Visit: Raisina Dialogue and Bilateral Talks

In India, Minister Lipavský is scheduled to participate in the prestigious Raisina Dialogue conference, where he will contribute to discussions on de-risking, protection, and diversification of supply chains. Additionally, he is slated to hold bilateral talks with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, highlighting the shared interests and priorities between the two nations.

Australian Leg: Strengthening Ties and Community Engagement

Continuing his journey, Minister Lipavský will head to Australia, where he will engage in discussions with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The agenda also includes meetings with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill and other political figures, underscoring the multifaceted nature of Czech-Australian relations. Moreover, interactions with the Czech expatriate community, comprising approximately 30,000 individuals, will provide a platform to address pertinent issues such as the postal vote.

Japan Visit: Strategic Partnerships and Air Connectivity

The final leg of the tour takes Minister Lipavský to Japan, where he will confer with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and other government officials. A significant highlight of this visit is the signing of an agreement aimed at facilitating direct air links between Czechia and Japan, fostering greater connectivity and economic cooperation.

Osaka: Promoting Czech Participation in EXPO 2025

Concluding his diplomatic sojourn, Minister Lipavský will visit Osaka, focusing on bolstering Czech participation in the upcoming EXPO 2025 World Exhibition, reaffirming the nation's commitment to global engagement and collaboration.

This diplomatic tour underscores the Czech Republic's proactive approach to international relations, emphasizing cooperation, dialogue, and economic advancement on the global stage.