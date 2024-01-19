Cultural Milestones and Global Affairs: A Glimpse into India's Ram Temple and Beyond

India stands on the cusp of a historic event as the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya approaches a critical juncture. In a symbolic nod to the temple's significance, water from the Saryu River and soil from the temple site are being utilized to print a special India Post stamp.

Ayodhya and the Temple's Cultural Significance

The Ram Mandir, also known as the Lord Shri Ram shrine, holds profound cultural and historical significance for Hindus. It is being erected at the precise location where Lord Rama is believed to have been born. Embellished with bricks bearing the name Shri Ram and constructed without iron or steel, the temple's design follows Vastu and Shilpa Shastras, incorporating the Gujara Chaulukya style. It showcases carvings depicting scenes from the Ramayana, further emphasizing the temple's role as a symbol of cultural heritage and devotion. Archaeological findings and the use of holy water from 150 Indian rivers for the consecration ceremony underscore the temple's significance.

Bureaucrats, Nehru, and the Ayodhya Movement

The temple's political implications are highlighted through stories of two bureaucrats who opposed Jawaharlal Nehru's stance during the Ayodhya movement. The historical trajectory of the Ayodhya movement, from Nehru to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being analyzed through its eight defining phases.

Global Affairs: From the Moon to Amazon

On the international front, Japan has reported a successful Moon landing, although challenges with its solar panels persist. Iran's recent airstrikes on Pakistan have prompted speculations about the demonstration of new missile capabilities. In the e-commerce sector, Amazon has received a notice for allegedly selling sweets advertised as Ram Mandir prasad without valid authorization. A viral memo by a US CEO has ignited a boycott campaign, raising questions about the inclusivity of the deity Shri Ram.

Legal Updates and International Relations

In legal news, the Haryana government has granted a 50-day parole to the Dera chief, marking his second release in two months. Meanwhile, a Czech court has approved the extradition of an Indian to the US upon the ministry's decision. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has openly criticized Russian President Putin at the World Economic Forum (WEF). Pakistan seeks to restore its ties with Iran to the pre-January 16 status, following strained relations.

National Honours and Sports Commentary

India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has scheduled a trading holiday on January 22 but will remain open the preceding day. The 'google math boy' and 18 others are set to receive a national award for their contributions. England's pacer has made remarks about Virat Kohli's ego, and a report indicates a sharp expansion in China's nuclear arsenal.