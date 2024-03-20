Caribbean Procurement Leaders Empower Reform at INGP Conference, Asuncion

Several senior procurement leaders from the Caribbean recently enhanced their expertise at the XVIII Annual Conference of the Inter-American Network on Government Procurement (INGP) in Asuncion, Paraguay. This event, supported by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), served as a critical platform for discussing sustainable procurement, professionalization, integrity, and digitization, aimed at advancing procurement reform across the region.

Advertisment

Sharing Knowledge and Best Practices

The conference brought together procurement directors from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Over 500 representatives from governments, civil society, academia, and the professional sector engaged in meaningful discussions on the current state and future of procurement reform. Douglas Fraser, CDB's Head of Procurement, emphasized the INGP's role in fostering technical networks and sharing best practices across the Caribbean and beyond.

Professionalization and Innovation in Procurement

Advertisment

Participants, including Ludiane Leveret-Richardson from Anguilla and Sean Cenac from Antigua and Barbuda, highlighted the importance of professionalizing procurement functions. They noted how the conference underscored procurement's transformative power in achieving organizational objectives through innovation, sustainable practices, and value for money. The event also served as a medium for advancing procurement systems and establishing fundamental procurement principles within participating member countries.

Strengthening Collaborations

The 2024 conference theme focused on "Promoting Development with Public-Private Collaboration through State Procurements." A panel led by Douglas Fraser discussed strategies to build stronger alliances between stakeholders in the procurement process. This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize procurement systems through shared knowledge and collaboration, supported by the Organization of American States, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Development Research Centre of Canada, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the National Directorate of Public Procurement of Paraguay.

This year's INGP Conference not only provided a platform for sharing updates and discussing common priorities but also marked a significant step toward strengthening professional relationships and fostering a collaborative approach to procurement reform in the Caribbean.