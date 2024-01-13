en English
International Relations

Canada and China Pledge to Foster Dialogue and Collaboration Amid Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Canada and China Pledge to Foster Dialogue and Collaboration Amid Tensions

In a significant development that could reshape diplomatic ties, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have committed to fostering dialogue and exploring collaboration between Canada and China. This commitment, indicative of a potential shift in the diplomatic relations, was expressed despite ongoing tensions and disagreements between both nations.

Addressing Global Challenges Together

Both ministers discussed pressing global and regional issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A significant part of the discussion revolved around the need for cooperation in the fight against climate change, a global challenge that requires collective action. The ministers tasked their officials to advance next steps, which include fostering people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in trade and biodiversity.

Overcoming Diplomatic Strains

The commitment signifies a notable shift in an otherwise strained bilateral relationship. In 2023, accusations of China meddling in Canadian elections brought a serious deviation in Canada’s perception of China, worsening the diplomatic rift. Further, the Chinese government excluded Canada from a move to loosen restrictions on group travel abroad, arguing that Ottawa “hyped up” allegations of foreign interference.

Optimism Amid Differences

Wang Yi proposed a tripartite approach to mend relations: correcting cognition, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation. This includes Canada acknowledging its role in the diplomatic rift, recognizing Taiwan as part of China, and avoiding the politicization of trade and economic issues. Despite these differences, Joly expressed an openness towards bringing bilateral relations back on track with a more constructive attitude, emphasizing strengthening communication and dialogue with China.

The commitment by both foreign ministers to maintain communication and find common ground despite ongoing tensions adds a note of optimism. However, the road ahead is likely to be challenging, with significant differences to be bridged and mutual trust to be restored. As both nations move forward, the world will closely watch the unfolding of this diplomatic dance and its impact on global geopolitics.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

