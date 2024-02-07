Call for Hate Crime Charges in the Texas Stabbing of a Palestinian American

The recent stabbing of a 23-year-old Palestinian American, Zacharia Doar, in Austin, Texas has stirred a wave of concern and calls for justice. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent advocacy group, has urged prosecutors to file federal and state hate crime charges against the suspect, Bert James Baker.

Strings of Bias-Motivated Incidents

The incident occurred after a pro-Palestinian protest, with Baker allegedly attempting to remove a keffiyeh-emblazoned flagpole from the victim's car. The Austin Police Department has labeled the assault as bias-motivated, and the case is now under review by the Hate Crimes Review Committee. This incident is set against the backdrop of an alarming surge in anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and antisemitic incidents in the US.

Travis County District Attorney's Office Response

The Travis County District Attorney's Office has expressed its commitment to addressing acts of hate and is awaiting the police investigation's conclusion to determine the appropriate charges. The victim's father, Nizar Doar, has publicly called for justice, recounting the profound fear he felt when confronted with the possibility of losing his son.

CAIR's Appeal for Justice

CAIR has requested law enforcement to file hate crime charges, and for federal authorities to initiate a hate crime probe. The suspect's public defender has refrained from commenting, and the US Attorney's Office, while aware of the incident, has declined to comment. Some, including the victim, associate the increase in such incidents with President Joe Biden's policies regarding the conflict in Gaza.

This hate crime has not only affected the victim and his family but has sparked a nationwide conversation about the violence and discrimination faced by the Muslim-American community. As the case unfolds, the nation watches, hoping for justice and a safer future.