International Relations

Britain and US Plan Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Secure Red Sea Shipping

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Britain and US Plan Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen to Secure Red Sea Shipping

On a fateful Thursday night, the governments of Britain and the United States were poised to initiate military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This decision, a culmination of deliberations held during a significant meeting earlier that day, known as the Cobra meeting, was aimed at ensuring the security of international shipping routes in the Red Sea – a lifeline for global trade.

Responding to the Houthi Threat

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have been at the heart of destabilizing activities threatening maritime security in the region. The joint operation between Britain and the US underlines a coordinated response to the crisis in Yemen, where the Houthi insurgency has kindled a protracted conflict with profound humanitarian implications.

Striking the Balance

However, this potential military intervention walks a tightrope. There are rising concerns about civilian casualties and the risk of inflaming public opinion in the Middle East. The southern Red Sea crisis unfolds amidst a broader conflict in the Middle East, with the US-led coalition increasingly convinced of the necessity of a military response.

Implications on Global Trade

Recent Houthi attacks have already disrupted shipping routes, leading to major shipping groups rerouting traffic. The complexity of the situation has been further intensified by Iran’s seizure of a US-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. This series of events has spurred the UN Security Council to call for an immediate cessation of the Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The United States and Britain have begun executing strikes against targets associated with the Houthis in Yemen. This marks the first instance of strikes against this Iran-supported group since it began targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year. The Houthis have amplified attacks on commercial vessels as a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, forcing shipping lines to suspend operations.

In conclusion, the situation in Yemen remains multifaceted, with various international and regional actors involved. The continuing conflict has resulted in widespread suffering and displacement of civilians. As the world watches, the question remains – will this joint military action by the US and Britain quell the ongoing unrest, or will it serve to further complicate an already precarious state of affairs?

International Relations
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

