BRICS Welcomes Five New Members: A Major Leap in its Global Influence

In an unprecedented move, the BRICS group of nations, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has broadened its wings to encompass five new members, thereby marking a significant milestone in its evolution. This expansion amplifies the group’s geopolitical and economic clout, positioning it as a stronger alternative to traditional Western-centric power structures.

Historic Expansion

Effective from January 1, 2024, the BRICS group welcomed Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Iran into its fold, elevating the total count of member countries to ten. This addition is anticipated to open new investment avenues for the Arab world’s two largest economies while simultaneously amplifying the group’s global influence. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, major oil exporters, are expected to fortify their bargaining power and influence within OPEC+ and align their strategies with other BRICS members.

BRICS: A Growing Powerhouse

Following the 15th BRICS Summit, six nations were extended invitations to join the bloc, including Argentina. However, Argentina declined, resulting in five new members. This historic enlargement of the BRICS group represents 43% of the world’s population and accounts for 16% of global trade, thereby challenging the dominance of the US dollar-centric trade system and proposing an alternative international payment system.

BRICS: The Road Ahead

Despite the significant expansion, political tensions and economic disparities within the bloc need to be addressed. The Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship, with nearly 200 events on its agenda, is geared towards promoting cooperation in politics, economics, and culture. The focus will be on enhancing foreign policy coordination among member countries and seeking effective responses to international and regional security and stability challenges. This expansion reflects the growing importance and influence of the BRICS group, as it now represents a combined population of over 2.5 billion and a collective GDP of over $16 trillion.