Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Crossroads: Nationalism and International Power Struggles Threaten Stability

In the historic city of Sarajevo, the Central Bank of Bosnia & Herzegovina serves as an unassuming focal point for a struggle that could define the future of the Balkans. With global powers jostling for influence in this sensitive region, the specter of conflict has resurfaced more than two decades after the Bosnian War ended. Recent developments hint at a growing movement within Bosnia, seeking to redraw national borders and potentially destabilize a peace that has held since the 1990s.

Rise of Nationalist Sentiment in Bosnia

Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska (RS), a semi-autonomous entity within Bosnia, has been vocal about his intentions to secede. Dodik warned that any attempts by international intervention to strengthen Sarajevo’s shared institutions would be met with a complete abandonment of the institutions that hold the country together. Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine causing a delay in his plans, Dodik’s secessionist ambitions continue to stoke tensions within the region.

Impact of International Politics

The geopolitical turmoil surrounding the Ukraine conflict has had a direct impact on Bosnia Herzegovina. Dodik’s plan to separate RS’s military police and tax administration from the central Bosnian government would contravene the 1995 Dayton Accords, which ended the Bosnian wars. However, he has postponed these plans for six months to avoid further complicating RS’s geopolitical position. The Bosnian Serb entity has expressed its desire to maintain neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and has opposed sanctions against Russia.

Instability in the Balkans

Meanwhile, in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, thousands of opposition supporters gathered in freezing weather, contesting the results of recent snap parliamentary elections. President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbia Must Not Stop coalition won, but critics claimed the vote was rigged and demanded a revote. The presence of these radicalized opposition supporters and their attempts to storm city hall mirror the Maidan coup techniques, raising concerns about the stability of the Balkan country. As Serbia and Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to resist NATO influence and refuse to impose sanctions on Russia, international observers are watching closely for signs of further instability in the region.