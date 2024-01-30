Bhutan Enhances Travel Accessibility: Streamlined Procedures and Expanded Services

In a major move to boost tourism, Bhutan has significantly streamlined its travel procedures, making the country more accessible and convenient for tourists. The national airlines, Drukair and Bhutan Airlines, have expanded their flight services, directly connecting several countries to Paro International Airport. This expansion comes in line with Bhutan's commitment to accommodate the escalating demand from travelers.

Expanded Flight Services

The two national carriers, Drukair and Bhutan Airlines, have increased their flight services with non-stop and transit flights. These flights connect several countries including India, Singapore, Thailand, Nepal, and Bangladesh directly to Paro International Airport. Bhutan Airlines is also poised to commence flights from Sharjah, UAE, and an Air Service Agreement has been signed with the State of Kuwait.

Efficient Visa Application Process

To further enhance travel accessibility, Bhutan has introduced an online visa application system. This system processes visas within five working days and the visas are valid for up to 90 days. This is a significant improvement over the previous process, making it more flexible and efficient for travelers.

Reduced Sustainable Development Fee

Bhutan has reduced the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) to USD 100 for adults and USD 50 for children aged 6 to 12, with no fee for children under six. This fee, effective until August 31, 2027, supports various sectors in the nation, such as healthcare, education, environment, culture, and economy. It also plays a pivotal role in maintaining Bhutan's carbon neutrality and forest cover.

Best Times to Visit Bhutan

The best times to visit Bhutan vary based on interests. Spring (March to May) offers a spectacular view of the rhododendron blossoms, while autumn (October and November) presents clear mountain views perfect for trekking. Summer is ideal for observing alpine wildflowers and attending festivals, despite the rainfall. Winter offers clear skies, fewer tourists, and mild valley weather, making it a good time for those who prefer a quiet visit, albeit with the necessity for warm clothing.

The Bhutan Department of Tourism and tour operators provide updated information on the festival schedules. Aligning a trip with Bhutan's religious festivals can enrich the cultural experience for tourists, with festivals like the Royal Highland Festival in October being a unique attraction.