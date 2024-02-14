Bangladesh Aims for $10 Billion in Agricultural Exports: Diversifying Beyond Readymade Garments

In a bold and ambitious move, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud has announced a target of exporting $10 billion in agricultural products. With $3 billion expected to be achieved this year, the focus is on diversifying exports beyond readymade garments and tapping into the potential of the agricultural sector.

Harnessing the Power of Agriculture

In a bid to expand Bangladesh's economic horizons, Dr. Mahmud emphasized the need for export diversification. While readymade garments have been the backbone of the country's exports, the potential in the agricultural sector is immense and remains largely untapped.

"The agricultural sector is not just about feeding our people, but also about creating wealth and generating employment," said Dr. Mahmud at a seminar organized by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS). "Our goal is to increase the industrial contribution to GDP to 50 percent, and the agricultural sector will play a crucial role in achieving this."

Agricultural Exports: The New Growth Engine

The keynote presentation by the research director of BIISS, Dr. Mahfuz Kabir, shed light on the export earnings of non-RMG goods and the performance of commercial wings in various countries. He emphasized the need to expand market access, sign trade agreements with regional blocs, and focus on non-traditional markets for high-end goods.

Dr. Kabir's recommendations align with Dr. Mahmud's vision of positioning Bangladesh as a major player in the global agricultural market. "We have the resources, the manpower, and the determination to make this happen," said Dr. Mahmud. "We will leverage our strengths and forge ahead with confidence."

Strengthening Ties with Japan

In a separate development, the new Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, IWAMA Kiminori, met with Dr. Mahmud and reiterated Japan's commitment to continuing development activities in Bangladesh. Japan has been a longstanding partner in Bangladesh's development journey, and the ambassador's visit underscores the strength of this relationship.

Dr. Mahmud expressed gratitude for Japan's valuable contributions and expressed interest in deepening collaboration between the two countries. The envoy highlighted the progress of the Matarbari Power Station and the Chattogram to Matarbari road project, two key initiatives that underscore Japan's commitment to Bangladesh's development.

Both parties discussed the potential for increasing Japanese investments in Bangladesh, particularly in the exclusive economic zones. They also explored the possibility of an Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

As Bangladesh embarks on this new chapter of economic growth and development, the world watches with bated breath. With the right strategies, the right partnerships, and the unwavering determination of its people, Bangladesh is poised to make its mark on the global stage.