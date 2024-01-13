Bahrain Stands with Yemen Amidst International Military Assaults

In the heart of the capital city of Manama, dozens of Bahraini citizens gathered to express their unity with Yemen amid ongoing military assaults involving the United States and the United Kingdom. This demonstration not only underlines a burgeoning regional worry over the conflict in Yemen but also signals an urgent appeal from the Bahraini populace for peace and support for the Yemeni people.

Regional Repercussions of Foreign Military Actions

These gatherings epitomize the interconnected nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the immediate impact that foreign military interventions can have on the sentiments of civilians in neighboring nations. The rally underscores a shared aspiration for stability and an end to the violence that has been plaguing Yemen for several years. The demonstration is situated within a broader framework of international relations and humanitarian concerns within the region.

Bahrain’s Unique Geopolitical Position

Bahrain, the sole Arab nation to partake in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a naval coalition aimed at deterring Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, stands out in the region. The majority of other Arab states abstained from joining due to apprehensions about Israel’s bombing in Gaza, fear of Houthi attacks on their infrastructure, and détente with Tehran. Bahrain’s unique position as a host to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and its strategic security and economic pact with the US led it to join the coalition. Bahrain’s involvement in the Abraham Accords and normalization with Israel has led to internal division and repression of Palestine solidarity protestors, despite economic benefits and US backing.

Yemen’s Internal Struggle and International Implications

Houthi militias in Yemen have pledged revenge against US and UK airstrikes on regions under their control. These airstrikes were carried out in response to more than 20 Houthi missile and drone assaults on commercial and naval ships in the Red Sea. The US Central Command confirmed that they carried out attacks on over 60 targets in Houthi-controlled regions. The airstrikes have kindled a debate in Yemen, with some Yemenis supporting the airstrikes and calling for the Houthis to be expelled from areas under their control, while others view the airstrikes as aggression that would exacerbate instability in Yemen.