Australian Man in B.C. Faces Multiple Charges in RCMP's Project Arrow Investigation

In a significant development, Australian citizen Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe, residing in Kelowna, British Columbia, has been charged with multiple criminal offenses, including the Willful promotion of hatred. These charges are part of Project Arrow, an investigation initiated by the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) in June 2020 after a complaint was lodged with the Department of Justice Canada under the War Crimes Program.

Origins of the Investigation

The investigation was triggered by videos reportedly featuring Ngoie-Ntombe issuing threats to individuals residing in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The complainant alleged that Ngoie-Ntombe was using social media platforms to disseminate his threatening messages.

Collaborative Effort Leads to Arrest

Following the complaint, the RCMP's Open Source Criminal Intelligence Unit and Divisional Criminal Analysis Unit undertook a collaborative effort to identify the Australian man. On June 12, Ngoie-Ntombe was arrested, and a search warrant was executed at his residence in Kelowna. Various electronic devices were confiscated during the search, which are believed to have been used in the commission of the alleged offenses.

Additional Charges

Initially, Ngoie-Ntombe was charged with uttering threats. However, by May 20, 2021, he faced additional charges, including the Willful promotion of hatred. These additional charges indicate a serious escalation in the severity of the offenses for which he is being held accountable.

International Cooperation in Action

This investigation is a testament to the strong cooperation between multiple agencies, including the RCMP, the Department of Justice, CBSA, FINTRAC, the FBI, and international law enforcement. It reflects Canada's steadfast commitment to its War Crimes Program and its resolve to ensure that the nation does not become a safe haven for those who promote hatred and violence.