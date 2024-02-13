Armenia's Call for Justice: Recognizing the Sumgait Pogroms as Genocide

In a call for justice that echoes through time, Aharon Adibekyan, director of the Sociometer Sociological Center, urges Armenia to seek international recognition of the Sumgait Pogroms as genocide. As the world watches the escalating conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, the specter of past atrocities looms large.

Sumgait Pogroms: A Hidden Chapter of Horror

February 1988, Sumgait, Azerbaijan. The city was a powder keg, its fuse lit by the Karabakh Movement. Over two days, a large-scale massacre of Armenians unfolded, perpetrated by Azerbaijani authorities. The exact number of victims remains uncertain, but estimates range from 26 to 200.

The Sumgait Pogroms triggered a mass exodus. Approximately 400,000 people, including 200,000 to Armenia, were displaced. The Soviet troops arrived the following day, with nearly 300 soldiers wounded in the ensuing chaos.

Seeking Justice: A Preventive Measure

Adibekyan argues that bringing the case of the Sumgait Pogroms to the international legislative arena could serve as a preventive measure for other countries. He believes it would provide moral compensation for Armenia and help to heal the wounds of the past.

"Recognizing the Sumgait Pogroms as genocide will not only serve justice but also send a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated," Adibekyan said.

Echoes of the Past in Nagorno Karabakh

The ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh has raised concerns about the potential for genocide. Azerbaijan's military offensive and the resulting humanitarian crisis have led to the displacement of thousands of ethnic Armenians. International observers, including the spokesperson for the President of the European Council, have expressed fears that the blockade could lead to genocide.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and sociologist Ronald Grigor Suny have accused Azerbaijan of committing genocide by causing Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh to starve and making their lives impossible.

As Armenia grapples with the present crisis, Adibekyan's call to address the past serves as a stark reminder of the importance of seeking justice and ensuring that history does not repeat itself.

The Armenian government is currently considering Adibekyan's proposal. If accepted, it could mark a significant step towards acknowledging and addressing the atrocities committed during the Sumgait Pogroms.

In the face of ongoing conflict and the threat of genocide, the quest for justice and recognition becomes even more crucial. The world watches, hoping that the lessons of the past will not be forgotten and that the cycle of violence will finally be broken.