Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan recently embarked on a diplomatic journey to The Hague, marking a significant stride in the nation's commitment to global peace initiatives. During his visit, Mirzoyan met with the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the historic Peace Palace.

Armenia's Symbol of Peace

The visit was punctuated by a notable highlight — an Armenian cross-stone, or khachkar, erected in the lush gardens of the Peace Palace. Bestowed by Armenia in 2022, the cross-stone is a tangible representation of the country's unwavering dedication to the cause of international peace. The khachkar, a distinct element of Armenian culture, carries profound symbolism and is recognized by UNESCO as a form of intangible cultural heritage.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

The meeting with the Secretary General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration underscores Armenia's diplomatic efforts in fostering peaceful international relations. The Court, established in 1899, serves as a global forum for the peaceful resolution of disputes between states. This event was not just a routine diplomatic visit, but a reaffirmation of Armenia's role as a peace-advocating nation on the international stage.

Armenia's Commitment to Peace

Armenia's donation of the khachkar to the Peace Palace in 2022 and the subsequent highlighting of this gesture during Mirzoyan's visit signify the nation's consistent commitment to promoting peace. Armenia, with its turbulent history and ongoing challenges, has chosen to channel its experiences into a powerful message of peace — a message that is now permanently etched in the gardens of the Peace Palace.