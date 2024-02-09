Archbishop of Canterbury's Journey: Unveiling Ukraine's Resilience and the Role of its Orthodox Church

In the heart of a nation wrestling with the echoes of war, Archbishop Justin Welby embarked on a poignant journey through Ukraine this week. Accompanied by Francis Martin, a journalist from the Church Times, the Archbishop of Canterbury sought to understand the impact of the ongoing conflict, the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the pivotal role of the country's independent Orthodox Church (OCU) in these turbulent times.

The Steadfast Ukrainian Orthodox Church

A significant milestone of Archbishop Welby's visit was his meeting with Archbishop Yevstratiy (Zoria), a prominent figure in the OCU. During an enlightening interview, Archbishop Yevstratiy shed light on the Church's unwavering support for Ukraine's resistance against the Russian invasion. He emphasized the OCU's commitment to providing assistance to the countless Ukrainians displaced by the conflict, painting a vivid picture of the Church's crucial role in offering spiritual and cultural sustenance during these trying times.

Under the guidance of Metropolitan Epiphany (Dumenko), the OCU has maintained its independence from the Moscow Patriarchate, emerging as a beacon of hope for the Ukrainian people. Archbishop Yevstratiy expressed his conviction that divine intervention has played a part in protecting Ukraine throughout the war, a sentiment that resonates deeply within the Ukrainian populace.

Western Support and the Long Shadow of War

Throughout his visit, Archbishop Welby engaged in thought-provoking discussions with politicians, charities, and ordinary Ukrainians, gaining valuable insights into the long-term psychological effects of the war. He stressed the importance of renewed support from Western countries, drawing parallels to Britain's survival during the Second World War. The Archbishop's message served as a stark reminder that the consequences of war extend far beyond its immediate aftermath.

In addition to addressing the psychological toll, the Archbishop also underscored the need for a secure, just, and lasting peace, freely agreed upon by both Ukraine and Russia. This echoes the vision of Winston Churchill following the Second World War, reinforcing the notion that true peace can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

A Plea for Enduring Solidarity

As Archbishop Welby's visit drew to a close, he emphasized the ongoing need for solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Almost two years after the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church continues to play a vital role in providing solace and support to a nation in the throes of conflict. The Archbishop's journey served as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of the human spirit, even in the face of adversity.

In the broader context of global dynamics, the Archbishop's visit underscores the significance of unity and understanding in navigating the complexities of war and conflict. It is a call to action for individuals and nations alike to stand together in the pursuit of peace and the preservation of human dignity.