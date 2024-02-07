APPLE To Host Its First U.S. Conference on Liver Cancer Research

In a landmark move fostering international collaboration in liver cancer research, prevention, and treatment, the Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Association (APPLE) is set to host its first-ever conference in the United States. The event, scheduled from July 18 to 20, 2024, will take place at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, in collaboration with Physicians' Education Resource (PER).

APPLE's First U.S. Conference

This conference represents a significant milestone for APPLE, an organization dedicated to addressing primary liver cancer in the Asia-Pacific region. Its mission, carried out through research and collaboration among physicians, scientists, and industry leaders, is set to reach a wider audience through the upcoming event.

The conference will feature discussions on the latest advancements in liver cancer diagnosis and care. Internationally renowned experts such as Ghassan Abou-Alfa, M.D., MBA, and Linda L. Wong, M.D., will contribute their knowledge and expertise through presentations.

PER's Global Contribution to Health Care

PER, an educational resource for healthcare professionals, is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing. Their collaboration with APPLE reflects PER's commitment to advancing patient care globally through professional education.

Advancements in Liver Cancer Research

The conference will also feature discussions on groundbreaking research challenging long-standing beliefs about liver cancer. One such study by Stanford Medicine researchers unveils the critical role of viscoelasticity in liver cancer progression, especially in individuals with Type 2 Diabetes. This research could pave the way for more focused and effective strategies to combat liver cancer.

Other studies, such as one conducted at Korea University, have found that perioperative radiotherapy significantly improves survival rates among liver cancer patients at high risk of recurrence. The meta-analysis revealed that radiotherapy reduces the recurrence rate and improves the overall survival of high-risk groups after surgery, suggesting that incorporating this adjuvant treatment could improve outcomes for millions of patients.

Event details and registration information can be found on the 14th Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Meeting event page. Julia Paradizova from MJH Life Sciences is the media contact for the event.