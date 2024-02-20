Amidst Conflict, Armenian Apostolic Church Vows to Preserve Cultural Heritage in Artsakh

In a deeply resonant gathering, leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church convened under the sacred roof of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, signaling a profound commitment to safeguarding the spiritual and cultural legacy of Artsakh amidst ongoing conflict. The meeting, chaired by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, unfolded against the backdrop of escalating tensions and the deliberate destruction of Armenian religious monuments by Azerbaijani armed forces.

Preserving a Legacy Under Siege

The attendees, including Archbishop Sahag Mashalyan of the Constantinople See, delved into the pressing issues facing the Armenian community, particularly those forcibly displaced from Artsakh. Central to their discussions was the alarming vandalism of Shushi's Ghazanchetsots Church, a poignant symbol of Armenian heritage, which suffered significant damages during recent military aggressions. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has vocally condemned Azerbaijan's actions, accusing them of attempting to erase the Armenian identity of monuments and obstruct UNESCO's efforts to assess and protect these sites.

Church's Role in Cultural Diplomacy

The Supreme Spiritual Council's meeting extended beyond lamenting losses, focusing on actionable strategies to preserve Artsakh's Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage. The gathering underscored the church's integral role in the ongoing cultural diplomacy efforts, amidst challenging circumstances for displaced Armenians from Artsakh. Discussions touched upon the re-consecration of the Etchmiadzin Mother Cathedral and the blessing of the Holy Miuron, highlighting the ecclesiastical community's resilience and its dedication to its spiritual duties and heritage conservation.

United in Faith and Heritage

The meeting served not only as a forum for addressing immediate challenges but also as a testament to the Armenian Apostolic Church's unwavering commitment to its followers and heritage. The church leaders' deliberations on various administrative, diocesan, and educational issues reflected a holistic approach to safeguarding the Armenian identity. Amidst the tumult of conflict, the Armenian Apostolic Church stands as a beacon of hope, championing the preservation of a rich spiritual and cultural legacy that binds the Armenian community together.

In the face of adversity, the Armenian Apostolic Church's resolve remains unshaken, embodying a steadfast dedication to preserving the essence of Armenian heritage in Artsakh. As the world watches, the church's efforts underscore the importance of cultural and spiritual preservation, not just for Armenians but as a universal testament to the resilience of faith and identity against the forces of erasure and conflict.