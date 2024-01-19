Ambassador Dario Item: A Driving Force Behind Antigua and Barbuda's Development

Antigua & Barbuda's Foreign Affairs Minister, E.P. Chet Greene, and Prime Minister Gaston Browne have praised Ambassador Dario Item for his remarkable efforts in advancing the nation's economic and social development. Since taking up his role in 2016, Ambassador Item's influence has extended beyond diplomacy, playing a crucial part in attracting substantial investments and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.

Boosting Tourism and International Relations

The Ambassador's initiatives have notably fortified Antigua and Barbuda's tourism sector, a key driver of the nation's economy. His efforts have also fostered meaningful diplomatic relations with Spain, Monaco, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. Of particular note is the establishment of the Antigua and Barbuda Embassy in Madrid under Dr. Item's stewardship. This, along with a heightened digital presence through various websites, has significantly lifted the country's global profile and tourism appeal.

Contributions towards Sustainable Development

In line with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, Dr. Item has championed sustainable tourism, recognising its potential to contribute to economic prosperity while protecting the environment. His community involvement, including donations to local causes, illustrates his commitment to the socio-economic wellbeing of Antigua and Barbuda. His negotiations with Google have resulted in the nation's inclusion in the Google Street View project from February 2024, further enhancing its digital visibility.

Forging Connections for Future Opportunities

Ambassador Item's networking within the film industry holds promise for future film productions on the island, opening new avenues for economic and cultural exposure. His work, underpinned by a noble family history with ancestors serving in Swiss regiments for the Bourbon Two Sicilies royal house, is testament to his dedication towards fostering a positive international image for Antigua and Barbuda.

Amidst the backdrop of the Citizenship by Investment Programs (CIPs) contributing significantly to the economic growth of Antigua and Barbuda, Ambassador Item's initiatives have been instrumental. His work has helped propel government revenue, spur real estate investments, create jobs, and drive socio-economic development, making a transformative impact on the country.