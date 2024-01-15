en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare to Chair 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Ambassador Adonia Ayebare to Chair 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

In a significant development on the international diplomatic front, Uganda’s Ambassador Adonia Ayebare has been elected as the Chair for the Senior Officials Meeting of the upcoming 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Set to be held in 2024, the summit is an event of paramount importance for the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of nations that emerged during the Cold War era with the express intention of not aligning with or against any major power bloc.

Role and Expectations from Ambassador Ayebare

Ambassador Ayebare’s election to this key position signifies the recognition of his capabilities and the confidence placed in him by the member countries. His role involves steering the preparatory process for the summit, responsible for coordinating the agenda, discussions, and outcomes that will be addressed by the heads of states and government officials.

The 19th NAM Summit: A Platform for Global Discourse

The 19th NAM Summit, to be held at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo, Kampala, from 15th to 20th January 2024, is expected to deliver a comprehensive dialogue on contemporary global issues. These include development, peace, and security challenges facing the Non-Aligned countries. The summit theme of ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ echoes the core principles of the NAM, established in 1961.

NAM: A Voice for Developing Nations

The NAM has played an instrumental role in promoting the interests and priorities of developing countries. It has continually advocated for international cooperation, multilateralism, and national self-determination, making it a crucial platform for these countries to voice their concerns and aspirations.

With Uganda set to host the summit, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended a welcome to all Heads of State and Government. The summit is also expected to provide a platform to market Uganda’s tourism and investment opportunities, thereby boosting its national economy.

0
International Relations
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has kicked off, drawing a diverse array of participants that include prominent government leaders and CEOs of major companies. Among the high-profile attendees are President Zelensky of Ukraine, Premier Li Qiang of China, President Macron of France, and Secretary of State Blinken from the U.S. Key Topics
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
Global Green Taxonomy: A Necessary Playbook in the Fight Against Climate Change
12 mins ago
Global Green Taxonomy: A Necessary Playbook in the Fight Against Climate Change
WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India's Economic Future
13 mins ago
WEF President Borge Brende Optimistic About India's Economic Future
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
6 mins ago
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Taliban's Takeover: A New Reality for Afghanistan
6 mins ago
The Taliban's Takeover: A New Reality for Afghanistan
Addressing Global Challenges: Jeje Odongo's Speech at Global Forum
11 mins ago
Addressing Global Challenges: Jeje Odongo's Speech at Global Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
8 seconds
Maryam Meddin: A Beacon of Mental Health Support and Founder of The Soke
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
34 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
1 min
Cholera Risk Looms Over Harare Amidst Public Toilet Shortage
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Medivir to Unveil Fostrox Data at EASL Summit: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
2 mins
Growing U.S. Frustration with Israeli Policies: Potential Impacts on Middle East Dynamics
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
2 mins
Jayco AlUla Sets Sight on Unprecedented Clean Sweep at Tour Down Under
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
2 mins
Ghana's Retired Police Commissioner Denies Accusing VP of Vote-Buying in Party Primaries
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
3 mins
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
3 mins
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app