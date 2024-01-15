Ambassador Adonia Ayebare to Chair 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

In a significant development on the international diplomatic front, Uganda’s Ambassador Adonia Ayebare has been elected as the Chair for the Senior Officials Meeting of the upcoming 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Set to be held in 2024, the summit is an event of paramount importance for the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of nations that emerged during the Cold War era with the express intention of not aligning with or against any major power bloc.

Role and Expectations from Ambassador Ayebare

Ambassador Ayebare’s election to this key position signifies the recognition of his capabilities and the confidence placed in him by the member countries. His role involves steering the preparatory process for the summit, responsible for coordinating the agenda, discussions, and outcomes that will be addressed by the heads of states and government officials.

The 19th NAM Summit: A Platform for Global Discourse

The 19th NAM Summit, to be held at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo, Kampala, from 15th to 20th January 2024, is expected to deliver a comprehensive dialogue on contemporary global issues. These include development, peace, and security challenges facing the Non-Aligned countries. The summit theme of ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ echoes the core principles of the NAM, established in 1961.

NAM: A Voice for Developing Nations

The NAM has played an instrumental role in promoting the interests and priorities of developing countries. It has continually advocated for international cooperation, multilateralism, and national self-determination, making it a crucial platform for these countries to voice their concerns and aspirations.

With Uganda set to host the summit, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended a welcome to all Heads of State and Government. The summit is also expected to provide a platform to market Uganda’s tourism and investment opportunities, thereby boosting its national economy.