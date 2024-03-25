Alibaba Cloud Launches Academy Training Center in Dubai, Aiming to Train 5,000 in MEA

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, marked a significant milestone on Monday by inaugurating its new Academy Training Center in Dubai. Situated in Dubai Internet City, this center is set to bolster the firm's ecosystem partners and customers by offering extensive training workshops and certifications, as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM). Over the coming five years, Alibaba Cloud officials have set an ambitious goal to educate 5,000 individuals across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Strategic Alliances and Technological Empowerment

In a move to fortify its commitment to digital skill development, the center has entered a strategic partnership with Aladdin Cyber Security, a leading provider of security services and solutions. Together, they plan to conduct monthly training sessions focusing on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, database management, and elastic computing. This initiative not only showcases Alibaba Cloud's investment in the MEA region but also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan, aiming at fostering Dubai's digital economic growth and establishing a knowledge-driven economy.

Commitment to Regional Digital Transformation

Eric Wan, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa, emphasized the training center's role in demonstrating the company's dedication and ongoing investment in the MEA region. "The launch of the training center showcases our commitment and continued investment into the MEA region to help businesses transform digitally and achieve business success in the long term," Wan stated. He further highlighted the importance of growing together with local partners and customers by providing them with the latest cloud computing and AI technologies to innovate and expand their businesses in the region.

Supporting a Knowledge-Based Economy

The establishment of the Alibaba Cloud Academy Training Center is a testament to Alibaba Cloud's vision of empowering the workforce with necessary digital skills, thus supporting the broader objectives of Dubai's digital economic growth and the transition towards a knowledge-based economy. As the center embarks on its journey to train thousands, it stands as a beacon of technological advancement and educational excellence in the digital age, promising a brighter future for the MEA region's digital ecosystem.