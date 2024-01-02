en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

2024: A Year of Escalating Conflicts and the Decline of Diplomacy

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
2024: A Year of Escalating Conflicts and the Decline of Diplomacy

The dawn of 2024 has brought with it a disconcerting landscape of escalating global conflicts. Active war zones are ablaze in regions including Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, painting a stark picture of a world increasingly resorting to arms rather than diplomatic solutions. The human cost of these conflicts is staggering, with casualties, displaced individuals, and burgeoning humanitarian crises ringing alarm bells on the global stage. As the world steps into 2024, the quest for global peace continues, albeit against seemingly insurmountable odds.

The Decline in Diplomacy and Rise in Conflict

The failure of diplomacy is evident in the current global conflict landscape. Stemming from the Arab uprisings of 2011, we’ve witnessed the birth of wars in Libya, Syria, and Yemen, and subsequent conflicts such as the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Tigray war in Ethiopia, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Governments like the Myanmar junta and Sahel officers are obstinately pursuing military solutions, fueling the flames of conflict. The Russia-Ukraine situation, exacerbated by Putin’s objectives, adds to this grim tableau.

Where fighting has ceased, it’s more a result of military victory than political negotiation. Examples include Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan, where warfare has given way to an uneasy peace. This contrasts sharply with the 1990s, a decade marked by numerous peace agreements that ended conflicts, albeit imperfectly.

(Read Also: U.S. Fast-Tracks Arms Sale to Israel Amid Escalating Middle East Tension)

A Global Shift Away from Diplomacy

The lack of substantial peace deals in the current era, such as those previously seen in Colombia and the Philippines, indicates a global shift away from diplomacy. This trend is evident in the recent escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Failed peacemaking efforts, increased Israeli settlement and brutality, and an outbreak of violence in October point to a potential long-term setback for peace.

The core issue is identified as being rooted in global politics, particularly the weakening constraints on the use of force and the deteriorating relations between the West, Russia, and China. These factors are exacerbating conflicts and undermining peacemaking efforts worldwide.

(Read Also: Escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza)

Looking Ahead: Elections and Geopolitics in 2024

As we venture into 2024, key global events are set to shape the international landscape. Over 60 national elections are slated for this year, with countries representing over 4 billion people choosing their representatives. The outcomes of these elections, such as those in Taiwan, Indonesia, and India, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on international geopolitics. The rise in conflicts and the decline in diplomacy present significant challenges for these newly elected leaders.

As conflicts continue to smolder, the hope for a more peaceful world persists. Amidst the turmoil, stories of resilience and solidarity emerge, underscoring the indomitable spirit of humanity. As we navigate the complexities of 2024, these narratives serve as a beacon of hope in an increasingly tumultuous world.

Read More

0
International Relations
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Recognizes Somaliland: A Game Changing Agreement

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rising Threat of Homemade Mortars in Global Conflict Zones

By BNN Correspondents

BRICS Group Expands: A New Era in Global Politics and Economics

By BNN Correspondents

Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India's Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists ...
@India · 37 mins
India's Strategic Endeavours to Attract Foreign Tourists ...
heart comment 0
Tel Aviv in the Eye of the Storm: Decoding the Escalating Conflict

By Muhammad Jawad

Tel Aviv in the Eye of the Storm: Decoding the Escalating Conflict
Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Red Sea Tensions Surge as Iran’s Warship Arrives Amid Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Tensions Surge as Iran's Warship Arrives Amid Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
10 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
11 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
19 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
22 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
24 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
24 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
24 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
24 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
26 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
43 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app