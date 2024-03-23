2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy, EIU Report Uncovers Declining Trends

The 2024 Elections mark a significant moment in global democracy, with a historic number of people expected to vote. However, the Democracy Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) reveals a concerning decline in democratic practices worldwide, casting a shadow over the forthcoming electoral processes.

Global Democratic Health in Decline

According to the EIU's latest report, less than 8% of the global population resides in full democracies, a startling revelation that underscores the growing influence of authoritarian regimes. This year, the number of people living under authoritarian rule has risen to 39.4%, highlighting a worrying trend in global governance. Despite the surge in electoral participation, only 43 of the more than 70 national elections expected this year meet the criteria for being free and fair.

Regional Insights and Key Findings

Western Europe remains a beacon of democracy, with 71% of its countries classified as full democracies. In contrast, regions like sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America have experienced significant declines, with Latin America recording its eighth consecutive year of deterioration. Notably, countries such as El Salvador have shown alarming democratic backslides, with President Nayib Bukele's re-election raising constitutional concerns. Meanwhile, Greece has made a positive leap into the full-democracy category, demonstrating the potential for democratic restoration.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

The report's findings pose critical questions about the legitimacy and integrity of elections in various parts of the world. While countries like Iceland and Britain are set to conduct elections that reflect the will of the people, others, including Russia and nations categorized as flawed democracies like India and America, face challenges that could compromise electoral fairness. The EIU's index not only sheds light on the current state of democracy but also serves as a call to action for countries to address the underlying issues eroding their democratic foundations.

The global democratic landscape is at a crossroads, with the upcoming elections serving as a litmus test for the resilience of democratic institutions. As the world watches, the outcomes of these elections will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for international relations, human rights, and global governance. The EIU report serves as a sobering reminder of the challenges facing democracy today, urging stakeholders worldwide to recommit to the principles of fair and transparent governance.