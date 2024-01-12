2023: A Year of Transformation in International Politics – The Emerging New World Order

As the world stepped into 2023, the international political arena experienced significant reshaping. The contours of a new international order started to emerge, replacing the old one, and these transformations, according to Timofey Bordachev, Programme Director of the Valdai Club, should be viewed with optimism rather than apprehension.

Signs of a New World Order

Key indicators of this transformation include a shift towards democratic multipolarity, best exemplified by the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). An erosion of economic monopolies previously held by a select group of countries is also apparent. A resurgence in foreign policy activism is being witnessed from the ‘world majority,’ with a growing number of countries seeking to bolster their independence.

Bordachev posits that these changes are constructive rather than revolutionary, reducing the likelihood of large-scale conflicts. Even traditionally conservative forces, including the military-political blocs led by the United States, are either reassessing their privileged positions or engaging in battles with the intent to create conditions for future negotiations.

The Rise of BRICS Bloc

The rise of the BRICS bloc has been a significant phenomenon in 2023. The expansion of this bloc in August 2023 signals its growing influence. This bloc emerged as an alternative to Western dominance and has steadily increased its role in international affairs. BRICS offers a different approach to global development and the international agenda.

Unlike the Western coalitions, BRICS lacks a hegemonic structure, fostering sovereign equality among its members. Bordachev foresees that BRICS will continue to support globalization by creating alternative financial mechanisms and reducing monopolies in the global economy.

Looking Ahead

As the world continues to evolve, it is essential to understand that change is the only constant. While the shift towards a multipolar world order might seem unsettling, it represents a natural progression towards a more balanced and inclusive global community. As we step into 2024, the rise of BRICS and the gradual shift to a new world order will undoubtedly continue to influence global politics, economies, and societies.