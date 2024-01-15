100 Days of Gaza War Amidst Broader Middle Eastern Conflicts

en English
International Relations

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
The ongoing Gaza war marks a grim milestone as it reaches its 100th day, with the ceaseless conflict between Israel and Hamas causing extensive casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe. This significant timeline in the conflict has been marked by persistent airstrikes and ground operations, defiance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the face of international pressure, and the ever-mounting toll on civilians.

US Airstrikes in Yemen

While the world’s attention is riveted on Gaza, the United States has not been idle in other parts of the Middle East. The US has conducted fresh airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, bolstering the Yemeni government’s efforts to quell the Houthi insurgency. This action serves as a stark reminder of the complex tapestry of conflicts and alliances that define the region.

Türkiye’s Stance Against Terrorism

In a move demonstrating its unyielding commitment to combating terrorism within its region, Türkiye has launched airstrikes against terrorist targets in Iraq and Northern Syria. These operations highlight Türkiye’s proactive stance in addressing threats to its national security and reinforce its position on the global stage.

International Relations Under Strain

The protracted Gaza war and the tensions it has engendered within international relations were underscored by the US President expressing his frustration with Prime Minister Netanyahu over the handling of the conflict. This discontent illustrates the intricate and often fraught relationships between nations as they navigate the challenges of addressing ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

