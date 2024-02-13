WISE Serbia Elects First Chairwoman and Launches Mentorship Program for Women in Green Energy

In a landmark move for the sustainable energy sector in Serbia, WISE Serbia has elected its first chairwoman and announced an ambitious mentorship program for young women. The event took place on February 13, 2024, marking a significant step forward in the organization's mission to empower women in the green economy.

A Milestone for Women in Sustainable Energy

At the inaugural meeting of the WISE Serbia Advisory Board, Neda Lazendić, a well-respected professional in sustainable energy, climate action, and environmental protection, was elected as its first chairwoman. Lazendić's appointment signifies a strong commitment to promoting women's participation in the energy sector and the green economy.

Comprising five accomplished women, the Advisory Board includes members from various backgrounds, each contributing their unique expertise to the table. Together, they will work to further strengthen women's presence and influence in the energy sector.

Empowering the Next Generation

Recognizing the importance of nurturing young talent, WISE Serbia announced the launch of a mentorship program for young women in energy and climate jobs or female students in their final years of university. This initiative is expected to provide invaluable guidance, support, and networking opportunities to those pursuing careers in the sustainable energy sector.

The mentorship program will pair mentees with experienced professionals in their respective fields, allowing them to learn from their mentors' knowledge and experience. By offering this support, WISE Serbia aims to pave the way for a new generation of women leaders in the energy sector.

A Growing Network of Women in Sustainable Energy

WISE Serbia has rapidly grown its network since its inception, boasting over 220 members who are dedicated to advancing women's roles in sustainable energy, climate action, and the green economy. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among its members, WISE Serbia is creating a strong foundation for the future of the sustainable energy sector in Serbia.

As the organization continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the energy sector. With the election of Neda Lazendić as chairwoman and the launch of the mentorship program, WISE Serbia is taking significant strides towards achieving its goals.

In conclusion, the election of Neda Lazendić as the first chairwoman of WISE Serbia and the announcement of the mentorship program mark a turning point for women in the sustainable energy sector in Serbia. As the organization continues to grow and empower young women, it is paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in the green economy.

Neda Lazendić, newly elected chairwoman of WISE Serbia, expressed her enthusiasm for the role: "I am honored to lead such a remarkable organization and look forward to working with the Advisory Board to further our mission of empowering women in the sustainable energy sector. Together, we will create a more inclusive and equitable future for all."