Vivo X100 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India: Here’s What to Expect

In an exciting development in the world of technology, the Vivo X100 Pro smartphone is set to make its mark in the market. The device, expected to launch in India on January 4, 2024, comes with the latest Android 14 OS and OriginOS 4. It offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and a rapid MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Available in 12GB/16GB of RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB options of UFS 4.0 storage, it’s set to revolutionize the mobile experience.

Superior Camera and Battery Life

Vivo X100 Pro 5G boasts a triple camera system: a 50MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto camera, and 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, all with OIS stabilization. This aims to provide users with a superior photography experience. The device is powered by a 5400mAh battery, supporting 100W fast charge and 50W wireless charge. Additional features include VC liquid cooling, NFC, HiFi audio support, in-display fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition, enhancing the phone’s performance and user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The anticipated price of the Vivo X100 Pro 5G in India is ₹ 79,990. The smartphone will be available in multiple colour options, including Sunset Yellow, Startrail Blue, and Asteroid Black. The launch event will be live-streamed on Vivo India’s social media handles, allowing tech enthusiasts worldwide to join the unveiling of these highly-anticipated smartphones.

Two Variants on Offer

Alongside the Vivo X100 Pro, the Vivo X100 5G will also be launched, with an expected price below 70k. The Vivo X100 5G will carry similar specifications to the Pro variant, with a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery and 120W ultra-fast charging. These two new additions to the flagship X series aim to cater to a wide range of tech-savvy consumers.