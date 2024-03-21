Visakhapatnam Student Faces Harassment in Kazakhstan University; Sparks Outrage

A female medical student from Visakhapatnam, studying in Kazakhstan's Caspian University, has alleged harassment by university officials and peers, shedding light on the challenges faced by Indian students abroad. The incident, which began unfolding on March 11, involves improper accommodation arrangements, threats, and unhygienic conditions, leading her distressed parents to seek help from local authorities in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisment

Harassment Allegations Surface

Upon her arrival in Almaty city and commencement of classes at Caspian University, the student encountered immediate obstacles. Assigned accommodation in the boys' hostel, she raised concerns for her safety, only to be met with threats of her passport being withheld by university officials unless she complied. The situation escalated as she detailed in a video message to her parents the unhygienic living conditions, smoking habits among students, obscene behavior, and harassment, including threats from senior students to keep silent about the ordeal. This alarming situation prompted her parents to seek intervention.

Parents' Response and Action

Advertisment

Disturbed by the revelations in their daughter's video message, the parents approached the Gajuwaka police, alleging they were deceived by GVK Consultancy regarding the housing arrangements. Efforts to secure safer accommodation through the consultancy were initially pursued. Despite the gravity of the allegations, no official police complaint was filed, as sources indicate a compromise was reached between the parents, the consultancy, and possibly the university. The student reportedly boarded a flight back to Visakhapatnam, expected to return on Friday morning, signaling a temporary resolution to her immediate safety concerns.

Wider Implications and Community Reaction

The incident has sparked outrage among the Indian community, highlighting the vulnerabilities Indian students face while studying abroad, particularly in terms of safety, accommodation, and administrative support. It raises serious questions about the responsibilities of educational consultancies in ensuring the welfare of students they assist in enrolling overseas. The community's reaction, coupled with the lack of a formal police complaint, underscores the complex dynamics of addressing student grievances abroad, pointing to a need for stronger support systems and clearer channels of communication for students in distress.

This unsettling incident not only sheds light on the immediate challenges faced by the student but also prompts a broader reflection on the measures needed to protect Indian students abroad. It underscores the importance of due diligence by both parents and students in selecting educational institutions and consultancies, and the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for international students.