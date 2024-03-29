Vietnam Calls for South China Sea Dispute Resolution, Stresses DOC Compliance Amid Regional Tensions

In a recent declaration, Vietnam has emphasized the importance of respecting the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea, as regional anticipation grows for the establishment of a more comprehensive Code of Conduct (COC). Nguyen Hong Thao, a notable figure in international law and a member of the International Law Commission, has highlighted the need for full DOC implementation while negotiations for the COC continue.

Escalating Tensions and International Law

Recent developments have seen Vietnam opposing moves by China and the Philippines, actions deemed violations of its sovereignty in the East Vietnam Sea. Specifically, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized unauthorized visits to areas under Vietnam's sovereignty, stating these actions contradict the DOC's principles and the ongoing COC negotiations aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region. The clash between Filipino and Chinese vessels at Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal) has particularly escalated concerns, prompting Vietnam to call for restraint and adherence to international law among all parties involved.

DOC and COC: Pillars for Peace and Stability

The DOC serves as a foundational agreement aimed at guiding the conduct of parties involved in the South China Sea disputes, promoting peace, and avoiding conflicts. With the COC's negotiations underway, the DOC's role becomes even more critical as a framework for managing tensions and fostering cooperation among claimant states. Vietnam's call for DOC compliance underscores the agreement's significance in maintaining regional order and preparing the groundwork for the eventual adoption of the