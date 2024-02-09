Viad Corp's 2023 Earnings: A Year of Growth and a Promising 2024 Outlook

Viad Corp, the industry leader in experiential leisure services, has unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023. The results, announced during a recent earnings call led by Steve Moster (President and CEO), Ellen Ingersoll (CFO), and David Barry (President of Pursuit), revealed a mixed performance.

A Year of Contrasts: The 2023 Earnings

Despite reporting an EPS of $0.79, slightly missing the expected $0.70, Viad Corp's earnings highlighted significant growth in its business segments. The company's fourth-quarter revenue saw a 17.6% year-over-year increase, with both Pursuit and GES segments contributing to the robust financial performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose by $16.5 million, and the net loss before other items improved by $10.9 million. However, the GAAP basis net loss stood at $15.3 million, mainly due to a one-time gain in the previous year.

Pursuit, Viad's high-margin leisure experiences division, broke records with its revenue and EBITDA growth, fueled by a strong rebound in international travel and an expanded portfolio.

GES, Viad's events and exhibitions segment, also reported impressive revenue growth. This was attributed to the recovery of the events industry and GES's selection to produce COP28, a significant global event.

Viad's 2024 Outlook: A Promising Horizon

Looking ahead to 2024, Viad anticipates robust demand for its experiential services, driven by a strong non-annual show schedule and the opening of FlyOver Chicago. The company expects this to contribute to its projected revenue and EBITDA growth.

Viad's outlook for 2024 includes an adjusted EBITDA range of $171 million to $191 million, representing a significant increase from the previous year. The company's strategy, focusing on growth through its 'Refresh, Build, Buy' approach, anticipates strong operating cash flow, particularly in the third quarter. This will enable further debt reduction and investment in growth opportunities.

Liquidity and Financial Health: A Solid Foundation

Despite a decrease from the previous quarter, Viad's liquidity remained solid at $160.7 million. This financial strength provides a solid foundation for the company's future growth and development.

In conclusion, Viad Corp's 2023 earnings paint a picture of a company that has weathered the storm and is now poised for growth. With strong financial performance, a robust outlook for 2024, and a solid liquidity position, Viad Corp is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for experiential leisure services.