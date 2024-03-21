U.S. Proposes UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release, Vote Set for Friday

In a pivotal move aimed at halting the escalating conflict in Gaza, the United States announced plans to bring a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council. Scheduled for a vote on Friday morning, this resolution seeks an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, alongside a comprehensive deal for the release of hostages. Crafted through extensive consultations, this proposal underscores a concerted international effort to restore peace and facilitate humanitarian aid.

Diplomatic Endeavors and Resolution Details

The resolution, emerging from numerous rounds of consultations among Security Council members, advocates for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting about six weeks. This period is deemed critical for safeguarding civilians and enabling the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance. Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, highlighted the resolution's firm support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. These efforts are focused on achieving a ceasefire tied directly to the release of all hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, following the group's attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 casualties and 253 hostages.

The Path to Resolution Adoption

For the resolution to pass, it needs the affirmative votes of at least nine of the 15-member council and no vetoes from the five permanent members: the U.S., France, Britain, Russia, or China. The United States, while traditionally protecting Israel's interests at the United Nations, has vetoed three prior draft resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire without linking it to the hostage situation. This stance underscores the U.S.'s strategic consideration of ensuring any Security Council action aligns with broader efforts to secure a pause in the war and facilitate the release of hostages.