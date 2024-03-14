US Leads Historic UN Resolution for Equitable, Safe AI Worldwide

The United States has taken a pioneering step by introducing the first United Nations resolution focused on artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the global imperative for equal access, safety, and reliability of this transformative technology.

Announced on March 14, 2024, at the United Nations, the resolution seeks to bridge the digital divide, ensuring all nations, particularly those in the developing world, can harness AI's benefits while safeguarding against its risks.

Global Consensus for Safe AI

The draft resolution underscores the accelerated pace of AI development and its application across various sectors, emphasizing the critical need for a worldwide agreement on the principles of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems. It acknowledges the ongoing evolution of AI governance and calls for further dialogue on potential regulatory frameworks.

The initiative, led by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, represents an extensive diplomatic effort, with contributions from over 120 countries, demonstrating a robust global commitment to establishing foundational guidelines for AI's ethical development and use.

AI for Sustainable Development

A key focus of the resolution is leveraging AI technology to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030. These goals address global challenges such as hunger, poverty, health, education, and gender equality.

By encouraging the development of and support for regulatory approaches that ensure AI's beneficial application, the resolution aims to foster technological advancements that contribute positively to societal progress. It also highlights the importance of protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms in the context of AI development, deployment, and usage.

Building an Inclusive Digital Future

In addition to promoting safe and ethical AI practices, the resolution calls for international collaboration to assist developing countries in overcoming technological barriers. This initiative not only aims to democratize access to AI but also to ensure that all nations have the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of this technology.

The resolution's emphasis on inclusivity and equity in the digital realm aligns with broader efforts to ensure that the benefits of AI are accessible to all, thereby mitigating the risk of widening existing inequalities.

The introduction of this historic UN resolution by the United States marks a significant milestone in the global discourse on AI. By rallying international support for a shared approach to AI governance, this initiative paves the way for a future where technology serves as a force for good, enhancing global development while upholding the highest standards of safety and ethics. As the resolution moves toward formal consideration, its adoption would signify a collective commitment to forging a digital future that is secure, equitable, and beneficial for humanity as a whole.