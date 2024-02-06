Upgrade of Paks Nuclear Plant in Hungary Progressing as Scheduled, Aims to Strengthen Energy Independence

The upgrade of Paks Nuclear Plant in Hungary is advancing as per plans, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Pter Szijjrt confirmed. The project, a crucial pillar of Hungary's energy policy, is intended to fortify the utility cut scheme and augment environmental protection measures.

Regular Reviews and Progress

Szijjrt, after a cabinet assembly in north-west Hungary, shared insights from his recent dialogues with Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of Russian Rosatom. Rosatom is the leading actor in the project, and these periodic consultations serve to assess the progress of the upgrade. The current phase of construction involves soil stabilization, with the noteworthy first concrete pour expected to be accomplished by the year's end.

Regulatory Approvals and Impact on Energy Policy

The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has given its approval to the present construction phase, and further authorizations are underway. Modifications to the nuclear energy act have succeeded in curbing bureaucracy, facilitating the investment while ensuring the maintenance of safety standards. The upgrade is poised to double Hungary's nuclear capacity and escalate nuclear energy's share in Hungary's electricity supply to a staggering 70%, adding a significant boost to the country's energy independence.

Anticipated Environmental and Economic Benefits

The upgrade is predicted to curtail natural gas imports by 3-3.5 billion cubic meters annually, and to shrink carbon dioxide emissions by up to 17 million tonnes. Likhachev's forthcoming visit to Hungary is set to focus on the progress of the upgrade and associated legal matters, further solidifying the commitment to this monumental project.