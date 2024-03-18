Up to 6,000 TTP militants have taken shelter in Afghanistan: Pakistani envoy

Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, has made a significant accusation against India, alleging that it is financially supporting the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) through Afghan intermediaries. During a recent event hosted by the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), Durrani highlighted the challenges facing the Afghan peace process, including the presence of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 TTP militants in Afghanistan.

Accusations and Evidence Presented

Durrani outlined that Pakistan possesses evidence of India's financial involvement with TTP through Afghan proxies, a claim that raises concerns over regional security and the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan. The assertion that these militants, along with their families, number up to 70,000 individuals residing in Afghanistan adds to the gravity of the situation. During negotiations, Pakistan has urged Kabul to disarm, detain, and ensure the surrender of TTP leadership, labeling the group as a non-negotiable red line for Pakistan's security interests.

Response from the Islamic Emirate

In contrast to Durrani's claims, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has denied the presence of TTP or any other armed groups within its borders, emphasizing Afghanistan's stance of not posing a threat to any country, including its neighbors. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, mentioned that the allegations made by Durrani have not been officially confirmed by Pakistani authorities, which adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate peace process.

Border Security and Peace Negotiations

Durrani also touched upon the importance of implementing a one-document regime at all Pakistan-Afghan border crossings to enhance security measures. This suggestion comes amidst ongoing efforts to foster a stable and peaceful environment in the region, particularly in light of the challenges posed by militant groups and their alleged international funding channels. The role of external actors in the Afghan peace process remains a contentious issue, with implications for regional security and cooperation.