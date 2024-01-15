en English
International Affairs

Unveiling the Deeper Impact of International Summits: A Focus on NAM and G77+China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
In the aftermath of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China), the focus swiftly shifts from the grandeur of the event to the more mundane task of clean-up. But as researcher Nnanda Kizito Sseruwagi pointed out on ResearcherMorningAtNTV, the true significance of these gatherings should not be measured by the ephemeral tidying of physical spaces. Rather, their impact should be evaluated by the lasting diplomatic and geopolitical impressions they leave behind.

China’s Growing Influence in Latin America

China’s aggressive expansion in Latin America, both economically and politically, has led to a significant geopolitical shift in the region. Chinese interests in resources, markets, and global power projection have found a welcome reception among Latin American nations. From a mere 2 billion in bilateral trade in the early 1990s, it has ballooned to nearly 450 billion in 2021, making China the region’s second largest trading partner, surpassing the European Union. Chinese investments, led by state-owned enterprises, have also seen a dramatic increase, from a few billion dollars annually to nearly 30 billion by 2015.

The Significance of the NAM and G77+China Summits

These figures underline the importance of gatherings such as the NAM and G77+China summits. Held at the newly completed Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo in Uganda, these events provide a platform for nations to forge alliances, reach agreements, and collectively address global issues. The Convention Centre, with its 4400-seater auditorium, multipurpose hall, 12 conference/breakaway meeting rooms, and a floating restaurant that can accommodate over 900 guests, is a testament to Uganda’s readiness to take the lead.

Uganda’s Role in the Summits

Uganda is set to chair the NAM Summit from January 2024 to 2026, under the theme: ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. This role places Uganda at the heart of international cooperation and negotiation, highlighting the significance of such events in shaping international relations and cooperation. As Sseruwagi suggests, the value of these summits lies not in their visible traces but in the documents signed, the commitments made, and the potential for collective action they represent.

International Affairs
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

