UNRWA Funding Suspension by US Administration Intensifies Gaza Crisis

The Biden Administration's decision to suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has caused a ripple effect of concern and uncertainty among the Palestinian refugee population in Gaza. This move, a consequence of allegations that a handful of UNRWA employees were involved in attacks on October 7, has not only affected the lives of individuals like Sami Almalfouh, a Palestinian American whose family heavily relies on UNRWA's services, but also the livelihood of a significant portion of Gaza's population.

Funding Freeze Amid Accusations

Out of the 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza, allegations were made against 12 individuals who were said to have participated in the attacks. In response, UNRWA took swift action, suspending several employees and initiating an internal investigation into the matter. Despite these steps, the U.S., along with Germany and other nations, decided to halt funding to the agency, awaiting the results of the UN's investigation.

Impact on Gaza's Population

Approximately 80% of Gaza's population are refugees who depend on UNRWA for basic necessities, education, and medical services. With the sudden funding suspension, UNRWA is now facing a significant budget shortfall and may be unable to pay its workforce, leading to a potential further reduction of its operations in Gaza. This stands to intensify the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

International Response and Implications

Critics argue that the funding freeze could be a violation of the Genocide Convention, given Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in numerous casualties and displacement. This argument is further underscored by the recent statement from the International Court of Justice, indicating that Israel could be committing genocide in Gaza - a charge that the U.S. has yet to act upon.

Advocates urge for the immediate restoration of funding to UNRWA to alleviate the worsening humanitarian situation. As it stands, the fate of the funding and the potential impact on the Palestinian refugees in Gaza hangs in the balance.