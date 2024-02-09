Unraveling Basra's Human Security: A Comprehensive Study (2018-2023)

In the heart of Basra, where the Shatt al-Arab river weaves its tale of resilience, a comprehensive study of human security has unveiled profound insights into the city's complex tapestry. Conducted from 2018 to 2023, the survey collected data from 4688 respondents across six rounds, painting a vivid picture of security perception, actor performance, and conflict/peace dynamics.

The Undulating Landscape of Security Perception

The Human Security Survey, a meticulous initiative spanning half a decade, has brought to light the shifting sands of security perception in Basra. The study revealed a significant transformation in the public's trust in security actors, mirroring the city's evolving geopolitical landscape.

In 2019, the Iraqi Armed Forces (IAF) were a dominant presence, with 62.5% of respondents reporting their presence in the area. However, by 2023, this figure had dramatically decreased to 20.3%, reflecting the waning influence of the IAF. Concurrently, the presence of the Police force remained relatively constant, with around 66.5% of respondents reporting their presence in 2019 and 2023.

The survey also highlighted the diminishing role of Hashd al-Shaabi and Armed Political Parties. In 2019, 37.2% of respondents reported the presence of Hashd al-Shaabi, which plummeted to a mere 5.4% in 2023. Similarly, the presence of Armed Political Parties decreased from 18.6% in 2019 to a mere 2.1% in 2023.

A Symphony of Voices: Gender and Age Distribution

The survey's gender distribution in 2023 was a testament to the study's commitment to inclusivity, with a nearly equal representation of females (50.1%) and males (49.9%). This balance starkly contrasted with the initial rounds, which saw a predominantly male response.

The age distribution remained relatively consistent throughout the survey period, with the most significant representation coming from the 26-35 age group. This consistency underscores the enduring concerns of Basra's young adult population regarding security and peace.

The Echoes of Conflict and Peace

The Human Security Survey has not only captured the ebb and flow of security actors but also the complex interplay of conflict and peace dynamics. The data reveals a city grappling with its past while tentatively stepping towards a more secure future.

In 2018, 45.6% of respondents reported experiencing some form of conflict. By 2023, this figure had dropped to 28.3%, indicating a potential shift towards peace. However, the survey also revealed that the perception of safety had not significantly improved, with 39.4% of respondents feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods in 2023, compared to 42.1% in 2018.

As the sun sets on this half-decade study, it leaves behind a rich legacy of data and insights. The Human Security Survey in Basra has not only documented the city's security landscape but also illuminated the hopes and fears of its people. It serves as a stark reminder that the path to peace is not linear but a complex dance of conflicts, perceptions, and changing realities.

In the intricate mosaic of Basra's human security, each piece holds a story. The survey has painstakingly collected and arranged these pieces, offering a glimpse into the city's past, present, and possible futures. As the river of time continues to flow, the tale of Basra's human security remains an unfolding narrative, one that is as intricate and resilient as the city itself.