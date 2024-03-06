UNIDO and EU Boost Sierra Leone's Trade Sector with Key Training on Technical Barriers

Marking a significant step forward in international trade competence, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), with substantial backing from the European Union (EU), has joined forces with Sierra Leone's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the International Trade Centre (ITC). This collaboration has birthed a five-day intensive training program, focusing on the intricacies of the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement for stakeholders within Sierra Leone's trading sector. This initiative, part of the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), aims to significantly enhance the global trade readiness of over thirty participants from pivotal Sierra Leonean institutions and the private sector.

Empowering Trade through Knowledge

Under the guidance of Hussain Shaukat, UNIDO's Chief Technical Advisor in Sierra Leone, the training welcomed participants from diverse and critical sectors, including the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Produce Monitoring Board (PMB), Sierra Leone Standard Bureau (SLSB), Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), Pharmacy Board Sierra Leone, among others. Shaukat, in his opening remarks, underscored the vital importance of the workshop, highlighting its role in equipping attendees with the necessary tools to tackle technical trade barriers head-on, thereby fostering adherence to international standards and practices. The training is structured to offer comprehensive insights into the TBT Agreement, transparency procedures of the TBT Committee, international best practices, and the operational dynamics of the ePing SPS&TBT platform.

Strengthening International Cooperation

Representing the European Union, Mario Caivano, expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts in rolling out the training. He stressed the EU's dedication to promoting international trade standards and simplifying global trade processes. Caivano pointed out the progress in establishing the National Notification Authority in Sierra Leone and called for the rapid setup of functional Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures-gateway (SPS) national reports. Furthermore, he hinted at the potential for EU support under the new business environment and competitiveness program aimed at bolstering Sierra Leone's position in the international market.

Setting the Stage for Future Success

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Emmanuel Konjoh, lauded the participants for their role in this pivotal moment for Sierra Leone's trade sector. He emphasized the importance of this training in preempting future international trade regulations, warning against the risks of non-compliance with global standards. Scheduled between March 4 and March 9, 2024, the program is designed to arm stakeholders with the knowledge and skills essential for navigating the complex landscape of global trade and enhancing Sierra Leone's competitive edge on the world stage.

As the training unfolds, the collaborative effort by UNIDO, EU, and Sierra Leone's government agencies sets a promising foundation for the country's trade sector. This initiative not only aims to smooth the path for Sierra Leonean products in the international market but also signifies a crucial step towards building a more resilient and competitive trade environment. With the knowledge and skills acquired, participants are expected to become key players in transforming Sierra Leone into a formidable participant in global trade, navigating through barriers and standards with ease and efficiency.