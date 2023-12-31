UN Security Council Adopts Resolution 2720 to Address Gaza Conflict

In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted Resolution 2720, a crucial measure aimed at addressing the volatile situation in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, which reflects the international community’s commitment to finding a resolution to the conflict, incorporates various aspects of the crisis. The UNSC’s move comes in response to the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the dire situation faced by its inhabitants.

Resolution Aims for Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid, and Dialogue

Resolution 2720 seeks to address the need for a ceasefire, provision of humanitarian aid, and a resumption of dialogue between the conflicting parties. It emphasizes the importance of protecting civilian lives and infrastructure and stresses the need for all parties to comply with international law, particularly international humanitarian law and human rights law.

Restoring Calm and Stability

The resolution underscores the urgency of restoring calm and stability to the region and creating conditions conducive to sustainable peace. This move from the UNSC comes after the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated, resulting in a significant number of casualties and displacement of people. The war, which began on October 7, has uprooted an estimated 1.9 million Gazans out of a population of 2.4 million, pushing the region towards a potential famine.

The United Nations warned about the impending humanitarian disaster and called for urgent steps to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access. In response to these calls, Israel has approved the temporary reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing to facilitate aid deliveries directly to Gaza. However, the number of aid trucks entering Gaza is well below the daily pre-war average, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.

International Response

The international community has shown readiness to support Resolution 2720. The United States, a key player in the region, has indicated its willingness to back the resolution in its current form. However, the resolution has been amended in several key areas to secure compromise and ensure broad-based support. Diplomats visiting the region have also called for more assistance to reach Gaza, emphasizing the dire need for global cooperation in addressing the crisis.