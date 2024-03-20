UN General Assembly to Weigh Resolution on Artificial Intelligence, Addressing Pros, Cons, and International Standards

The United Nations General Assembly will deliberate on a pivotal resolution concerning artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday, marking a significant move towards establishing international standards for this transformative technology. Spearheaded by the United States and co-sponsored by dozens of countries, the resolution aims to ensure the development of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems, deliberately excluding military applications from its scope. Its focus is on harnessing AI's positive potential while addressing the digital divide, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for a better future by 2030.

Global Unity for AI Governance

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, emphasized the urgent need for collective action among member states to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technologies. The draft resolution prioritizes the promotion of digital transformation and equitable access to AI, reflecting a strategic effort by the U.S. to foster goodwill among developing nations. Richard Gowan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, noted the U.S.'s deliberate focus on development and AI's potential benefits as a strategic move to engage poorer countries initially, sidestepping more contentious security and safety issues.

Addressing AI's Challenges and Risks

While the resolution underscores AI's positive aspects, it also acknowledges the technology's potential threats when misused, including risks to human rights, data protection, and the reinforcement of prejudices. It calls for member states and stakeholders to refrain from using AI systems that conflict with international human rights law or pose undue risks. The draft resolution's focus on male-dominated algorithms and the potential for programming inequalities highlights a growing concern over AI's impact on society, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advocating for regulation and the establishment of a dedicated UN entity akin to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Race for AI Leadership

A global race is underway, with key players including the United States, China, and South Korea vying to lead the conversation on AI governance. In October, the White House introduced rules aimed at ensuring U.S. leadership in AI regulation, echoing President Joe Biden's calls for responsible governance of the technology. Gowan suggests that the U.S.'s proactive stance in shaping the debate is partly motivated by a desire to keep sensitive discussions under its influence, rather than leaving them to UN-led initiatives. As member states deliberate on the resolution, the international community stands at a crossroads, facing the dual challenge of harnessing AI's benefits while mitigating its risks.