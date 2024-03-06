UN and U.S. Allegedly Fund Migrant Invasion, Claims Ann Vandersteel and Michael Yon on Brighteon.TV

During their March 1 appearance on "The Prather Point" on Brighteon.TV, Ann Vandersteel and Michael Yon stirred controversy by alleging that the United Nations, with substantial financial support from the U.S. government, orchestrates a global migrant invasion, facilitated primarily through the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Vandersteel, host of "Right Now" on Brighteon.TV, and Yon, a seasoned combat correspondent, accused the IOM of spearheading this purported invasion, pointing out the organization's significant yet underreported influence on global migration patterns.

Allegations of a Coordinated Invasion

According to Vandersteel and Yon, the IOM, an established intergovernmental organization focusing on migration, is at the forefront of a deliberate effort to flood Europe and North America with migrants from Africa and the Middle East. They claim that by funding migrants as asylum seekers and refugees, the IOM, in partnership with other NGOs, has effectively organized a large-scale invasion. Remarkably, these organizations have established operational bases in Central and South America, marking territories with American flags, as alleged by the discussants, especially along the notorious Darien Gap in Panama.

The Role of the United States and UN

Vandersteel further emphasized the role of the U.S. government as the primary financier of this operation, channeling taxpayer money through its budget to the IOM and associated NGOs. This funding mechanism, she argues, enables the continued influx of migrants into American territory, thereby compromising national security. The involvement of Chinese nationals in this migration pattern, using routes through Canada and tourist visas in Mexico, was highlighted as part of the broader scheme to infiltrate the U.S., with Yon describing these entrants as "termites" undermining the country's integrity from within.

Implications and Reflections

The assertions made by Vandersteel and Yon on "The Prather Point" underscore a deeply concerning narrative of international collusion and domestic vulnerability. While the veracity of these claims warrants further investigation, the discussion raises critical questions about the governance of global migration, the transparency of international aid, and the safeguarding of national borders. As the dialogue unfolds, it is imperative for stakeholders at all levels to critically assess the mechanisms of migration management and the implications of external funding on domestic policies and security.