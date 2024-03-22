UN Adopts Historic Global AI Resolution, Championed by US and China, to Safeguard Human Rights

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the first global resolution on artificial intelligence (AI), marking a significant step towards international cooperation in the governance of AI technologies. Spearheaded by the United States and receiving robust support from China and over 120 other nations, this nonbinding resolution sets a new precedent in the global dialogue on AI, focusing on the protection of personal data, the safeguarding of human rights, and the monitoring of AI for potential risks.

Unanimous Support for a Safer AI Future

The resolution's adoption by all 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly underscores a global consensus on the urgency of governing AI technologies responsibly. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized the collective voice of the members, stating, "Together, we have chosen to govern artificial intelligence rather than let it govern us." This resolution advocates for the strengthening of privacy policies and emphasizes the importance of human oversight in AI development to prevent risks that could compromise human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Bridging the Digital Divide

A core aspect of the resolution is its focus on bridging the digital divide between developed and developing countries. It aims to ensure that AI technologies benefit all nations equally, promoting a safe, secure, and trustworthy digital environment. The resolution calls for international collaboration to achieve the United Nations' development goals for 2030, using AI as a tool to foster sustainable development across the globe. By advocating for a global consensus on AI systems' safety and reliability, the resolution paves the way for a more inclusive digital future.

Addressing the Challenges of AI Governance

The resolution addresses the complex challenges posed by the rapid development and deployment of AI systems worldwide. It acknowledges the potential risks of improper or malicious use of AI technologies, such as infringements on privacy and threats to human rights. By emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to AI development that respects human rights and values, the resolution sets a framework for member states to monitor AI technologies proactively and ensure their alignment with international human rights standards.

As the world stands at the brink of a new era in technology and digital governance, the unanimous adoption of this global AI resolution by the United Nations General Assembly marks a pivotal moment in history. It symbolizes the world's collective commitment to ensuring that AI technologies are developed and used in ways that are safe, ethical, and beneficial for all humanity. This historic resolution invites us to reflect on the implications of AI on our global society and encourages a proactive stance towards creating a future where technology serves to enhance, rather than compromise, our shared human values and rights.