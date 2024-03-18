Ukraine's FM Kuleba to Visit India, Co-Chair Commission Meeting with Jaishankar for Peace Summit Support

New Delhi is set to welcome Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the end of March, marking his first trip to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. Kuleba's visit aims to rally support for a peace summit while co-chairing the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amidst Conflict

The meeting between Kuleba and Jaishankar represents a significant step in revitalizing the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission, which has not convened since 2018. This body plays a crucial role in overseeing the multifaceted aspects of the bilateral relationship, encompassing trade, economic, scientific, technological, industrial, and cultural cooperation. Kuleba's agenda is heavily focused on securing India's backing for a Global Peace Summit, echoing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan and the diplomatic efforts that have unfolded over recent months.

India's Diplomatic Stance on the Ukraine Crisis

India has maintained a balanced approach to the Ukraine crisis, advocating for peaceful resolution through dialogue without explicitly criticizing Russia's actions. This diplomatic posture was evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reflected in the declarations of the G20 Summits in both 2022 and 2023. The upcoming visit by Kuleba, coupled with previous engagements by Ukrainian deputy foreign ministers with Indian officials, underscores the growing diplomatic efforts to involve India in the peace process.

Prospects for Peace and Cooperation

The collaboration between India and Ukraine, as highlighted by the anticipated meeting of the inter-governmental commission, offers a pathway towards not only enhancing bilateral relations but also contributing to global efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. The involvement of countries like China and the proposed peace summit in Switzerland further illustrate the international community's search for a diplomatic solution. As Kuleba's visit approaches, the focus on peace, dialogue, and diplomacy becomes increasingly significant, reflecting the broader aspirations of the global community for an end to the conflict.