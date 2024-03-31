Ukraine Seeks India's Support for Peace Summit, Aims to Influence Global South and Russia

In a strategic move to break the deadlock of the ongoing war, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba met with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri. The discussions aimed at revitalizing bilateral relations and, more importantly, securing India's backing for a peace summit planned in Switzerland. This diplomatic outreach underscores a significant shift in Ukraine's approach, softening its earlier critique of India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and highlighting the critical role of the Global South in the peace process.

Strategic Diplomacy and the Global South's Role

With the war reaching a stalemate and European support waning amid economic troubles and political uncertainties, including fears of a Donald Trump presidency in the US, Ukraine is urgently seeking allies beyond the Western bloc. The choice of India reflects a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape, where the support of a major non-western power could potentially sway the dynamics of the conflict. Ukraine's engagement with India, aiming to rally the Global South, represents a strategic attempt to alter the war's trajectory and push for a negotiated end to the hostilities.

India's Delicate Position

India's response to the proposed peace summit has been cautious. Despite participating in preparatory meetings, official commitment remains pending. India's historical ties with Russia, described by Jaishankar as a relationship with a "trusted old-time ally," complicate New Delhi's position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past statements against using war as a dispute resolution mechanism contrast with India's careful navigation of its alliances. This balancing act highlights the complex interplay of international relations India must manage while contributing to peace efforts.

Prospects for Peace and the Challenges Ahead

The proposed peace summit in Switzerland offers a glimmer of hope for progress, yet the path to peace is fraught with challenges. Ukraine's initiative to involve both China and India in the peace process underscores the necessity of broad-based support to engage Russia effectively. However, with the West's attention partially diverted to other global conflicts, the window of opportunity for meaningful advancement towards peace remains narrow. The outcome of Ukraine's diplomatic efforts, particularly with the Global South, could significantly influence the future course of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape.

As Ukraine reaches out to India, the unfolding dynamics offer a rare opportunity for diplomacy to pave the way towards resolving one of the most pressing conflicts of our time. The success of these efforts will not only shape the future of Ukraine but also redefine international relations, emphasizing the growing influence of the Global South in global governance and peacekeeping efforts.